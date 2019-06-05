0 Shares

Bobbi Adcock, age 56, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her residence in Munfordville, KY. She was formerly employed by Smiths BP where she not only worked as a sales clerk but also became a second mother and close friend to all who came in. She attended Our Lady of Caves Catholic Church.

She was the daughter of the late Eugene Carwile and the late Wanda Leigh Duke.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky Adcock; two daughters, Ashley Adcock, Misty Dawn Jones and husband Anthony, both of Munfordville, KY; one granddaughter, Paisley Matthews, Munfordville, KY; one sister, Stephanie Riley, Campbellsville, KY; two brothers, Jerry Carwile and wife Kathy, Bryan Carwile and wife Stephanie, both of Breckinridge County, KY; several nieces and nephews and many special friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Richard and Joyce Adcock.

The family will receive friends 12:00 noon CT – 8:00 pm CT, Thursday, June 6, 2019 and from 8:00 am CT – 11:00 am CT, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, June 7, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with burial in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery.