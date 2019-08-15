0 Shares

Mr. Bobby Barksdale, 55, of Glasgow, KY died on August 12, 2019 in Cave City, KY. Mr. Barksdale is a native of Gamaliel, KY and the son of the late Ray and Ada Barksdale. Mr. Barksdale was a member of Kingdom Hill Church of Christ and a CNA with with the Monroe County Nursing Home.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews, Deborah Traylor (Donnie) of Bowling Green, KY, Melanie Pugh (Johnny) of Cincinnati, OH, Elizabeth Boyd (Chris) of Glasgow, KY, Stephanie Kirk (Foster) of Tompkinsville, KY; Mike Barksdale (Nicole), Marcus Barksdale and Marlon Barksdale all of Cincinnati, OH; along with a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Friday, August 16, 2019 also at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home.