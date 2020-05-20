0 Shares

Bobby Donald Amos, 84 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday afternoon at his daughter’s home in Munfordville. He was the son of the late John Bailey Amos & Minnie Pearl Puckett Amos. Bobby was a retired security guard with Louisville Bedding in Munfordville, a member of the Valley Creek Baptist Church in Elizabethtown and a U.S. Navy veteran.

He was preceded in death by a sister Evelyn Gardner and a granddaughter Amanda

Bobby is survived by his wife Carolyn

Two daughters-Kim Reuter of Mt. Sherman and Cheryl Vowels of Munfordville

One step-son-Henry Allen Daniels of Madison, IN

Three grandchildren-Alex, Brittany & Josh

Two Step-grandchildren-Zack & Kira

Six great-grandchildren-Jasper, Kayden, Natasha, Andy, Kyler & Cameron

Funeral services for Bobby Amos will be 1pm Friday, May 22 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8pm and after 10am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home.

