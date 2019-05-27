WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

BOBBY GENE ARMS AND BARBARA ANN MORRISON ARMS (UPDATED)

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Mr. Bobby Gene Arms and Mrs. Barbara Ann (Morrison) Arms, both of the Dutch Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident. Bobby attained the age of 74 years and 9 months and Barbara attained the age of 67 years, 11 months, and 20 days. Bobby was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Friday, August 25, 1944, the son of Ervin and Ruby (Wright) Arms. Barbara was born in Albany (Clinton County), Kentucky on Tuesday, June 5, 1951, the daughter of James Verner and Madeline (Hill) Morrison. Bobby and Barbara were united in marriage on Saturday, December 18, 1965. They were of Pentecostal faith, members of Albany Full Gospel Apostolic Church, and employees of Norris-New Funeral Home.

In addition to their parents, they were preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Reed Long and Donnie Groce.

They are survived by their children, Michael Gene (and Brenda) Arms, Shelia Ann Arms, and Kendra Nicole Arms (and Tyler Sewell), all of Burkesville, Kentucky, Bobby’s siblings, Georgia (and John) Dyer, Ed (and Carolyn) Arms, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Shirley (and Eddie) Smith of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Betty Arms of Burkesville, Kentucky, Barbara’s siblings, Betty Sue Long, James Earl Morrison, and Elizabeth Gail Groce, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Mylia Ford, Trevor Davidson, Brandon Arms, Amber Arms, great-grandchildren, Summer Ford, Audie Ray Ford, and special grandchildren, Austin New, Chris New, Gretchen Bryant, and Cameron Claunch.

The joint funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, until the funeral hour on Friday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.