Bobby Griffin Sr., 76, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday at his residence.

He was born in Henderson to the late Melton W. Griffin and Elzina Odom Griffin. Mr. Griffin had retired from General Motors. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and member of the Southside Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife: Carol Griffin; two sons: Bobby Griffin, Jr., of Naples, Fla. and Jim Griffin, of Glasgow; grandchildren: Wyatt and Waylon Griffin and Bryce Griffin, of Naples, Fla.; step-grandchildren: Landon Ronco and Chris Wendel of Naples, Fla.; two brothers: Melton Griffin and Jim Griffin; brothers and sisters in law, several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral service for Bobby Griffin Sr. will be 11:00 AM Thursday at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday morning until time for service at the funeral home. DAV Chapter #20 will provide Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that a memorial contribution may be made to the Southside Baptist Church Building Fund; 1163 Trojan Trail, Glasgow, KY 42141.

A.F. Crow & Son is in charge of arrangements.

