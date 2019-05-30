WCLU

BOBBY KENNETH AUSBROOKS

Bobby Kenneth Ausbrooks, 81 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late W. B. and Mallie Parrish Ausbrooks. He was preceded in death by three brothers and seven sisters. He was a gasoline salesman for Browning Oil and of the Baptist Faith.

His survivors include his three children, Shelia Parker (Jeff), Ronald Ausbrooks (Joan), Mark Ausbrooks; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

