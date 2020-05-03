0 Shares

Bobby M. Proffitt, age 89, of Brownsville, departed this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Edmonson County Genesis Health Care Center. The Monroe County native was born on November 23, 1930 to the late R.B. and Ola Bledsoe Proffitt, and was married to Virginia Meadors Proffitt, who also preceded him in death.

Bobby was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War era. Bobby made Brownsville his home in August of 1972 when he started working with Patton Funeral Home as a licensed funeral director and embalmer. Funeral service wasn’t just a profession for Bobby. It was his calling, and he was so proud to have answered this call for over sixty years.

For many years, Bobby was a crucial part of the funeral home operations, where he graciously served the people of Edmonson and Barren Counties. He was the manager of Patton Funeral Home’s Park City Chapel until his health started failing him. Bobby had a very kind, patient and gentle demeanor, and was a friend to all that knew him.

When he wasn’t working, he thoroughly enjoyed visiting, drinking coffee with his friends at the Hill Top Restaurant, and reminiscing about times past. He was a member of Old Union Missionary Baptist Church, a past president of Park City Lions Club and a Kentucky Colonel.

He leaves to honor his memory– his daughter, Debbie Proffitt of Brownsville; siblings, Jane Goodin of Scottsville, Morris Proffitt (Velma) of Shepherdsville, Darrell Proffitt (Marie) of Scottsville and Reed Proffitt (Judy) of New Holland, PA; sisters-in-law, Lib Proffitt of Glasgow and Betty Proffitt of Columbus, IN; several nieces and nephews; his nursing home family and special roommate, Jessie Blair, and his funeral home family that he considered his own, Jerry and Marilyn Patton; Alison Holland; Robbie, Andrea, Trace, Ty and Tucker Brantley; Ted and Betina Florence; Jimmy Houchin and Brentley Esters. Besides his wife and parents, he was also preceded in by his dear friend, Braeden Combs, and his siblings and their spouses, Virginia and Jim McDaniel, Harold and Judy Proffitt, Dalmus and Cecil Proffitt.

Interment will be in Pleasant Union United Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to: Pleasant Union Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Jimmie Duvall, 1608 Beaver Dam Chapel Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

Related