Bonnie Clodean Belcher (updated)

Bonnie Clodean Belcher, 93, Glasgow, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her home. A native of Monroe County, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Hattie Wood Hale. She was an active and dedicated member of the Grider Memorial Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was the widow of Levy Belcher to whom she was married for 66 years. After her retirement, she traveled extensively throughout the United States.

Survivors include three sons: Larry Belcher of Tompkinsville, Johnny Belcher of Glasgow, and Todd Belcher and wife Maria of Glasgow; six grandchildren: Laura Jon Belcher and Lezlie Belcher both of Bowling Green, Brian Belcher and wife Melissa of Lexington, KY, Jonathan Belcher and wife Laura of Glasgow, Scott Belcher and wife Annie of Atlanta, GA, and Alex Belcher of Hollywood, CA; seven great-grandchildren: River Carter, Max Belcher, Sofia Belcher, Bailey Belcher, Lindsay Belcher, Harrison Belcher, and Madison Belcher; several nieces and nephews along with her special caregivers Barbara Hatchett, Marie Payton, Sandy Reed, and Marjorie Rush.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Alma Comer and Vela Wegela; and five brothers: Lewis Hale, Jess Hale, Cotton Hale, Arville Hale, and Joe Hale.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Barren County/Tee to Green.

