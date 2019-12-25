0 Shares

Bonnie Jo Ritter, 56, of Glasgow, died Tuesday December 24, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was born January 3, 1963 in Indianapolis, the daughter of the late Charles Robert Powell and Carolyn Sue Carter Powell. She had worked for many years as a seamstress and was a 30-year member of Eastern Star in Greenfield, IN.

She is survived by her two brothers, Jonas Powell of Glasgow and Robert Powell of Greenfield, IN.

The family of Mrs. Ritter chose cremation. Arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

