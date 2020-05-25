0 Shares

Bonnie Lee Kearney Dickens, age 94 of the Lawson Bottom community of Cumberland County, Kentucky passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Cumberland County Hospital. Bonnie was born on November 12, 1925 to the late George Washington Kearney and Ruby Coop Kearney in the Howards Bottom community of Cumberland County living there for the first five years of her life before moving across the river to Lawson Bottom. At age fifteen she professed faith in Christ, the source of strength in joy or in sorrow, and was a member of Lawson Bottom United Methodist Church for many years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter and granddaughter, Betty and Katy Brooks, two sisters, Josie Kearney and Sophia Radford, and one brother-in-law, Bobby Radford.

Survivors Include:

One Son- Roy Jr. “Doc” Dickens of Burkesville, KY

Special Daughter- Alicia Unger and husband Denny of North Manchester, IN

Grandchildren- Jeff Smith of Bowling Green, KY, Chris Dickens of Burkesville, KY, Jenni Page and husband Stephen and Cliff Dickens both of Nashville, TN, Dan Unger and wife Crystal of Wabash, IN, D.J. Unger and wife Ashley of LaFontaine, IN

Great Grandchildren- Robert Smith, Mariah Smith, Lucy Dickens, and one expectant great granddaughter

Funeral Service:

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Burkesville Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Tuesday, May 26th from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home

