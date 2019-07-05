0 Shares

Bonnie Moody Adriansen, 71 passed away Thursday in Munfordville. She was the daughter of the late Deward Moody and Lura Mae Cottrell Moody Dodson. Bonnie was a member of the Bonnieville Baptist Church.

She lived in the Destin and Ft. Walton Beach area of Florida since 1981. Bonnie would travel often from Florida to her home in Munfordville to be with her family.

She is survived by her husband-Terry Adriansen

Daughter-Veronica Foster of Munfordville

Grandchildren-Shade Foster & wife Heather, Ann Marie Dennis, Mary-Kate Dennis & Maggie Mae Dennis

Great-grandchildren-Noah Foster & Owen Foster

Brothers-David Moody of Hodgenville and Greg Moody of Munfordville

Sisters-Teresa Dixon of Upton and Sandy Wheeler of Bonnieville

She was preceded in death by a son Timothy Keith Thompson, a brother Larry dean Moody and a sister Judy Hodge.

Funeral services for Bonnie Moody Adriansen will be 10am Monday, July 8 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Destin Cemetery in Destin, FL on Wednesday, July 10 under the direction of the Emerald Coast Funeral Home.