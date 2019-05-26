WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Both parties say abortion bans give Dems a political weapon

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of both parties say a flood of laws banning abortions in Republican-run states has handed Democrats a political weapon for next year’s elections.
They say the restrictions will help Democrats paint the GOP as extreme and woo centrist voters who could decide tight House and Senate races.
The most stringent statute is Alabama’s, which outlaws virtually all abortions, even when the mother was a victim of rape or incest. Top Republicans are distancing themselves from it. President Donald Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP lawmakers say they support retaining the exemption for rape and incest victims.
GOP consultant David Flaherty says the Alabama law is “a loser” for Republican candidates in swing states and will cost the party support from women.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.