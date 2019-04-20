WCLU

BOWLING GREEN MAN ARRESTED FOR MARIJUANA OVER FIVE POUNDS

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force, with assistance from Bowling Green Police K-9 and Warren County Sheriff’s Office have arrested:

Pheldon L. Flippin, 1045 Blake Way, Bowling Green, KY Age 31

Charged with:

1. Trafficking in Marijuana, over 5 pounds, Class C Felony

The arrest occurred at 1:50 PM on April 19, 2019 following a brief investigation and surveillance by DTF Detectives and US Postal Inspection Service of marijuana trafficking activities by the accused in Bowling Green.

Seized following the arrest and execution of a search warrant were 3 handguns, additional magazines and ammo, THC Vape cartridges, digital scales, vacuum bag sealer, and $1,028 in cash.

Additionally, seized in connection with this investigation were 30 pounds of marijuana.

The accused was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail pending arraignment in Warren District Court.

This investigation will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury at a later date and additional charges are likely.

