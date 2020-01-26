Bowling Green man arrested in connection to Friday shooting, second man dies

260 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green man was arrested in connection to a Friday evening shooting. Police say Terry A. Stice II, 44, was arrested Saturday.

Authorities responded to O’Charley’s in Bowling Green Friday around 10:04 p.m. in regard to a shots fired call. Police say Elijsha Taylor, 21, and Michael Russell, 40, both of Bowling Green, were discovered with gunshot wounds.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene and Russell was taken to an area hospital. He died Saturday, police say.

Police believe there were prior connections between the victims and the suspect. Police discovered the victims were involved in a physical altercation, and Taylor shot Russell. That’s when Stice shot Taylor and killed him, police say.

Another person purportedly struck Stice with a vehicle and fled the scene. Stice shot at that car as it drove away, police say.

Bowling Green Police say an interview published by one media outlet details the shooting occurred after a fight regarding dinner rolls. However, police say that is not true.

Stice is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail.

