Bowling Green man arrested in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Bowling Green man is in custody in Barren County after he was arrested Thursday morning.

Police said Officer Allen Riffle noticed a man and woman walking along Shamrock Drive. The officer noticed the female and knew she had a warrant. When police attempted to make contact with them, they ran a short distance. Police apprehended the suspects and identified the man as Deangelo Dontex Tooley. The woman was identified as Sierra Johnson, of Glasgow.

Tooley had marijuana, methamphetamine and Dextroamphetamine inside his coat pocket, a news release said. K9 Joe was deployed to the area were the suspects escaped, and police located synthetic marijuana and a broken pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Tooley was arrested and charged with second degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second degree wanton endangerment police officer), possession of synthetic drugs (first offense), first degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine), first degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of marijuana.

Johnson was arrested and charged with second degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and possession of synthetic drugs (first offense).

