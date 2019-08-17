Bowling Green Man Arrested on Burglary Charges

0 Shares

The Warren County Sheriff’s office responded to the 13000 block of Morgantown Road in the Hadley Community for a disturbance. 24 year old Jack Lynn Fuzzell of Bowling Green was identified as a subject in an open burglary investigation. The burglary was reported on Monday August 12th in the 3000 block of Porter Pike. Fuzzell was charged with burglary 2nd degree and lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail. The investigation is still on going and another person has been identified but has not been located at this time.