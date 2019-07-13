BOWLING GREEN MAN BARRICADES HIMSELF INSIDE WITH AN 18 MONTH OLD

On July 12th, 2019 Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded for a report of a domestic violence complaint at 209 Charlotte Drive. Upon arrival of deputies, it was determined that Thomas Moss (32 of Bowling Green) had barricaded himself inside the residence and was armed. Moss also had his 18 month old daughter inside the residence with him. After hours of negotiations, Moss surrendered to deputies without incident. He was taken into custody and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. Also assisting on the scene were the Kentucky State Police, Medical Center EMS, & Bowling Green Police Department.
Moss was charged with Assault, 4th degree & Wanton Endangerment
