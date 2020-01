1 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Warren County man is dead after a New Year’s Day house fire.

Kentucky State Police said Wednesday, police responded to 2916 William Simmons Road in Edmonson County around 3:30 a.m. Multiple fire departments were on scene, a news release said.

Authorities identified 66-year-old Warren Kessinger, of Bowling Green, as the man inside the home. No foul play is suspected at this time.

