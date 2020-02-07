Bowling Green man dies in Simpson County crash

113 Shares

FRANKLIN, Ky. – A Bowling Green man is dead following a Friday morning crash in Franklin. Kentucky State Police responded to the two-vehicle collision at 6:20 a.m. along Interstate 65.

Officials said the accident happened near mile marker 6 along Interstate 65 in Simpson County.

Preliminary investigation indicates Brian E. Lowe, 46, was driving a 2008 Ford pickup truck when he crossed an overpass and exited the right shoulder of the roadway. The truck traveled down an embankment and onto the entrance ramp connecting KY-100 and I-65.

Lowe’s vehicle overturned and came to final rest after hitting a parked semi truck and trailer.

Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, according to KSP.

