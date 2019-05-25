BOWLING GREEN MAN LEADS POLICE ON ATV PURSUIT

0 Shares

On May 23, 2019, at approximately 9:16 PM, Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a suspicious male subject in the area of Slim Island Road. The subject was gone upon arrival, but shortly before 10:00 PM, WCSO responded to a call that a subject with an identical description as the suspicious male from the prior call, had stolen an ATV and was headed north on HWY 185. The ATV did not stop when a traffic stop was initiated, and continued to lead WCSO on a low-speed pursuit, never reaching more than 41 MPH. The subject, identified as Jason Billingsley of Summer Shade, KY, ran through several yards and fences during the pursuit, and after wrecking the ATV, attempted to flee on foot. WCSO was able to apprehend Billingsley, who was lodged in the Warren County Jail after being taken to the Medical Center and cleared for possible injury, and returned the ATV, although damaged, to its owner. Billingsley is charged with stealing the ATV, fleeing from police, operating the ATV under the influence, and several other charges.