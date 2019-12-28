Bowling Green man shot to death Friday evening, man in custody

31 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a Friday homicide.

Authorities received a call at 8:04 p.m. Friday in regard to a disturbance at 2748 Torridge Avenue. Police said the disturbance was reported at apartment 123.

While en route, officer were informed shots had been fired, a news release said. Officers found Holden Heath, 19, with a gunshot wound to his chest. Heath was taken to a hospital where he died.

Nathanael M. Nevarez, 20, was determined to be the suspect in the incident. Detectives and officers located Nevarez inside a home at 680 Jackson Street in apartment 39, the news release said.

Nevarez was arrested on a parole warrant and was brought to the Bowling Green Police Department for an interview. Police determined he forced his way into the apartment and shot Holden.

He has been charged with murder and first-degree burglary. Holden is lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail.

Bowling Green Police said they are not releasing a motive, and the investigation continues.

