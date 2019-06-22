WCLU

Bowling Green Municipal Utilities (BGMU) to temporarily close access of US 231 Scottsville Road to and from Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (June 21, 2019) –  A utility project from Bowling Green Municipal Utilities (BGMU) will temporarily close access of US 231 Scottsville Road to and from Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green. The closure is expected to take place overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Work is expected to begin at 8 p.m. and end at 4 a.m.

 

Motorists traveling on US 231 Scottsville Road through the intersection will not be impacted. Motorists will still have full access to the Shive Lane portion of the intersection. Only the Cave Mill Road access is being closed.

