Bowling Green Police respond to trouble call, find stabbed and shot victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Police responded to a residence along Rock Creek Drive Wednesday in reference to an unknown trouble call.

Police said the call detailed a trouble at 2056 Rock Creek Drive, Apartment 3. An assault shooting occurred a few minutes later at 121 W. 13th Street, police said.

Henry Escobar, 23, of Bowling Green, was located at the Rock Creek Drive address with an apparent stab wound. Luis Torres, 23, of Bowling Green, was located at the West 13th Street home with a gunshot wound. Both men were transported to the hospital and their condition is unreported at this time, BGPD said.

Detectives determined both men received their injuries during an argument at the Rock Creek Drive apartment.

Charges are expected to be filed, and the investigation continues.

