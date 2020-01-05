Bowling Green Police rule woman’s death accidental

0 Shares

A vehicle appears in video footage released by the Bowling Green Police Department Jan. 1, 2020 in connection to 71-year-old Shirley Brince's death. Police continue to search for the driver of the vehicle for questioning. Police said they don't anticipate any charges.

Photos provided by Bowling Green Police Department.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – An elderly woman’s death is being ruled accidental.

Shirley L. Brince, 71, of Bowling Green, was found New Year’s Eve on a sidewalk along Durbin Drive. She was surrounded in blood, the Bowling Green Police Department said. Brince was taken to an area hospital last Tuesday and died.

Brince had an apparent stab wound on her left side along her belt line. Now, that wound is being ruled accident after Brince purportedly fell on a kitchen knife inside her shoulder bag.

The Bowling Green Police Department Advanced Crime Scene Processing unit determined Brince was stabbed accidently by the knife because a hole was found on her bag, consistent with the area the knife was discovered.

Detectives discovered a video camera nearby that led authorities to discover Brince was walking along Glen Lily Road and turned left onto Durbin Drive. Police said they cannot determine why Brince fell, but she was alone at that time.

Detectives released photos of two vehicles earlier last week that detectives were seeking answers from. Police said the vehicles appeared to have stopped and assited Brince after she fell. Police later said Brince was helped to her feet and walked a short distance but fell again. The vehicles were gone at that point, authorities said.

Brince fell on her bag “with enough force to drive the knife into her side,” a BGPD Facebook post said.

Police continue to seek the individuals in the vehicles that may have helped Brince.

“We don’t anticipate any criminal charges,” the BGPD post said.

The Bowling Green Police Department can be reached at (270) 393-4000. The BGPD’s address is 911 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.

