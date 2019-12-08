Bowling Green Teenager Shot in Bowling Green Saturday Evening

0 Shares

A Bowling Green teenager was shot Saturday evening in Bowling Green.

The Western Kentucky Police Department said in a Tweet Saturday that reports of shots fired came from Campus Evolution Apartments. The apartments are off campus, according to the post. WKU’s campus was not under an active threat, but police urged people to stay alert, aware and safe.

The Bowling Green Police Department said 18-year-old Olivier Shema was shot once. Shema was supposedly treated a local hospital.

Authorities said the shooting could have happened along Creason Street and Robinson Avenue. They continued to investigate through Saturday and have not released additional information.

