BOWLING GREEN-WARREN COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE ARREST ONE

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force, and United States Postal Inspection Service with assistance from Bowling Green Police K-9 and Western Kentucky University Police have arrested:

Kamerony Y. Cunningham, 1982 Fulcher Road, Pembroke, KY Age 19

Charged with:

1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a School, Class D Felony

The arrest occurred at 3:30 PM on May 9, 2019 following a brief investigation and surveillance by DTF Detectives and US Postal Inspection Service of marijuana trafficking activities by the accused on WKU Campus.

He was arrested at Hugh Poland Hall on the WKU Campus without incident.

Seized following the arrest 85 high concentration THC Vape cartridges with a street value over $6,000, and small amount of marijuana.

The accused was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail pending arraignment in Warren District Court.

This investigation will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury at a later date.