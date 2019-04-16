WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

BOWLING GREEN WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER SLAMMING TODDLER ONTO CONCRETE

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share6
6 Shares

 Police in Kentucky say a woman slammed her 2-year-old son onto concrete and then ran away during a fight she was having with a man.

News outlets report that Noelle Gray had fled and left her son injured on the ground on Friday. Bowling Green police spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said Monday afternoon that the child has been released from a hospital.

Gray was arrested Friday evening on charges including wanton endangerment and child abuse. Her arrest citation says officers had been called about a disturbance, and met a woman who took the boy in after witnessing the fight.

Police say the child was taken to a hospital, and then flown to one in Nashville, Tennessee, for further treatment.

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.