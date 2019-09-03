Bowling Green woman arrested after wreck

0 Shares

Warren County officials say a single-vehicle collision resulted in an arrest.

According to a news release, officials responded to the intersection of Glen Lily Road and Veterans Memorial Road to an accident. A vehicle had ran off the roadway, according to police.

Police say they later determined the vehicle attempted to leave the scene of the accident. The operator of the car was later found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police arrested 43-year-old Katherine Dunn of Bowling Green. She is charged with several drug-related charges after police found synthetic marijuana, a bag of suspected methamphetamine, multiple empty plastic bags, digital scales and “other drug paraphernalia.”

Dunn was lodged in the Warren County Jail.