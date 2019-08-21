Bowling Green woman arrested on embezzlement charge

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green woman was arrested recently on charges relating to an embezzlement case.

In July 2016, Susan Adkison Sutherland began working for Eagle Furniture as an accountant. After she left her job a financial review was conducted, and it was found that beginning in September 2016 and going until August 2019 there were multiple payments from a business account that were made to an account that is connected to Sutherland’s account.

After investigating, the Bowling Green Police Department arrested 56-year-old Susan Sutherland last Thursday and charged her with theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000 but less than $1,000,000.

Sutherland declined to speak with police. The investigation revealed that the amount embezzled was over $128,000.

She was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. She was given a $50,000 surety bond and was released the next day. She is scheduled to appear before Brent Potter on Sept. 4 at 8:30 a.m.