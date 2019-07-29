Bowling Green woman dead after crash involving SUV, tractor

0 Shares

ALVATON, Ky. – A Bowling Green woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Warren County Saturday. Kentucky State Police say the accident occurred on Scottsville Road near the intersection of Mt. Lebanon Road in the Alvaton community.

An investigation found 34-year-old Megan M. Davidson hit the rear of a tractor travelling southbound on Scottsville Road. 67-year-old Garry L. Willoughby, of Alvaton, was driving the tractor. Davidson was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

Police say Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene. Willoughby was taken to Tristar Skyline Hospital in Nashville for injuries sustained in the collision. Police say he is in stable collision.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.