Bowling Green woman shoots person in necklace argument

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Police arrested a Bowling Green woman in connection to a shooting late last week.

Sherita Jones, 27, was arrested in connection to a shooting at 1204 Vine Street. Police say the shooting happened Oct. 18.

Jones is accused of shooting Chelton Lindsey from a car during an argument. The argument was sparked when the two began arguing about a necklace, according to BGPD.

Jones is in the Warren County Regional Jail. She is charged with first degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and falsely reporting an incident.