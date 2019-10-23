Bowling Green woman shoots person in necklace argument
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Police arrested a Bowling Green woman in connection to a shooting late last week.
Sherita Jones, 27, was arrested in connection to a shooting at 1204 Vine Street. Police say the shooting happened Oct. 18.
Jones is accused of shooting Chelton Lindsey from a car during an argument. The argument was sparked when the two began arguing about a necklace, according to BGPD.
Jones is in the Warren County Regional Jail. She is charged with first degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and falsely reporting an incident.