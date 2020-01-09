Bowling Green women arrested in Edmonson County

1 Shares

WINGFIELD, Ky. – Edmonson County officials arrested a Bowling Green woman New Year’s Eve after they said she was purportedly driving under the influence in the Wingfield community.

Police said Susan Y. Cherry, 57, of Bowling Green, was the identified driver of the car. Another woman in the car gave police a false social security number. She was identified as Theresa C. Short, 33, of Bowling Green.

Police searched the car and located a change purse that included suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Police said Cherry was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine due to “the packaging and amount of suspected meth.”

Short and Cherry were arrested. Short was also served a warrant from Warren County, a news release said.

