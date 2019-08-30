Boy Scouts of America to host ‘Let’s go scouting’ event Saturday

1 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The local Boy Scouts of America chapter invites the community to “go scouting.”

Troop 1747 is hosting an event Saturday at the First Christian Church in Glasgow from 5-7 p.m. They say the event is “a chance for you to get involved into nature and learn many new skills.” The description says teamwork and leadership skills “in a safe and supervised environment” will be talked about.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served free to the public.

The First Christian Church is located at 1101 North Race Street in Glasgow.