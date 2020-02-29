Boys 15th District Post Season Awards
Academic awards
Glasgow Tucker Kirkpatrick
Barren Caleb Hester
ACS Owen Stamper
Monroe Curtis Petett
All Tournament team
Glasgow Nik Sorrell and Jaden Franklin
Barren Jacob Shaw, Aden Nyekan and Will Bandy
ACS Jax Cooper, Owen Stamper and Mason Shirley
Monroe Georgie Brooks and Grayson Rich
All Season team
Glasgow Nik Sorrell and Jaden Franklin
Barren Will Bandy, Aden Nyekan and Jacob Shaw
ACS Jax Cooper, Mason Shirley, Owen Stamper and Michael Smith
Monroe Grayson Rich and Kale Hagan
Glasgow’s Nik Sorrell and ACS’ Mason Shirley were co-players of the year