Sat. Feb 29th, 2020

Boys 15th District Post Season Awards

February 29, 2020 Jason Thomas
Academic awards
Glasgow Tucker Kirkpatrick
Barren Caleb Hester
ACS Owen Stamper
Monroe Curtis Petett

All Tournament team
Glasgow Nik Sorrell and Jaden Franklin
Barren Jacob Shaw, Aden Nyekan and Will Bandy
ACS Jax Cooper, Owen Stamper and Mason Shirley
Monroe Georgie Brooks and Grayson Rich

All Season team
Glasgow Nik Sorrell and Jaden Franklin
Barren Will Bandy, Aden Nyekan and Jacob Shaw
ACS Jax Cooper, Mason Shirley, Owen Stamper and Michael Smith
Monroe Grayson Rich and Kale Hagan

Glasgow’s Nik Sorrell and ACS’ Mason Shirley were co-players of the year

