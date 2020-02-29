Boys 4th Region Tournament
Saturday morning the boys 4th region tournament draw took place in Bowling Green. All games will be played at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University. The championship game will be played March 10th at 6PM. Tickets are $6.00 in advance or $8.00 at the door. Parking is $5.00.
Tuesday March 3, 2020
Bowling Green vs. Allen County-Scottsville at 6PM
Logan County vs. Cumberland County at 7:45PM
The winner of these two games will play March 9th at 6PM for semi finals
Wednesday March 4th 2020
Barren County vs. Warren Central at 6PM
Clinton County vs. Franklin Simpson at 7:45PM
The winner of these two games will play March 9th at 7:45 for semi finals