Saturday morning the boys 4th region tournament draw took place in Bowling Green. All games will be played at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University. The championship game will be played March 10th at 6PM. Tickets are $6.00 in advance or $8.00 at the door. Parking is $5.00.

Tuesday March 3, 2020

Bowling Green vs. Allen County-Scottsville at 6PM

Logan County vs. Cumberland County at 7:45PM

The winner of these two games will play March 9th at 6PM for semi finals

Wednesday March 4th 2020

Barren County vs. Warren Central at 6PM

Clinton County vs. Franklin Simpson at 7:45PM

The winner of these two games will play March 9th at 7:45 for semi finals

