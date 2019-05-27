Boy’s body found in pond hours after he was reported missing

0 Shares

EMINENCE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say the body of a 7-year-old boy has been found in a pond near his home.

Police say in a statement that the boy was found early Saturday about 5 hours after he was reported missing from his home in Eminence.

The statement says the boy, who was autistic, was reported missing about 10 p.m. Friday and several agencies joined in search efforts before the Louisville Metro Dive Team located his body. The boy’s name wasn’t released.

Trooper Steven Dykes said it was “a sad and terrible outcome” but every effort was made to find the boy as quickly as possible.