Brad Davis, 60, Glasgow, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare Center. He was a graduate of Glasgow High School where he was also a proud member of the Glasgow Scottie Band. He was an independent truck driver and a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include his parents Roger L. Davis and Judy L. Davis of Horse Cave; one sister Karen Davis of Nashville; several cousins and other family members along with his friends in the Glasgow Scottie Band and members of his extended family at NHC Healthcare Center.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Mammoth Cave Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 am Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Horse Cave Baptist Church.