0 Shares

Bradford Black, 83, of Glasgow and formerly of Knoxville, TN died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Glasgow. Born in Andalusia, AL, Mr. Black was a retired merchandise manager for the Ira A. Watson Co. He loved playing tennis and especially enjoyed all the traveling he was able to do while buying for the company. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and attended in Knoxville and Glasgow.

Survivors include his wife, Pamelia F. Black; a son Beau Black and wife Diana of Glasgow and two grandchildren, Hayden and Landen Black.

His wishes were to be cremated and no public services at this time. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.