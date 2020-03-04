BREAKING: Authorities searching for escaped Hart County inmate

0 Shares

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Authorities in Hart County are searching for an escaped inmate.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call around 12:42 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Jerry Britt, 37, of Scottsville, fled from a work detail.

Jail staff say Britt had access to a gold 2007 Lincoln Navigator without consent and left the property. Inmates were working along Bluegrass Avenue in Hart County.

The vehicle has been located, KSP say. It was located in Shanty Hollow in Warren County.

Britt is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 5-feet 11-inches tall. He weighs approximately 175 lbs. Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a camouflage hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KSP at (270) 782-2010.

