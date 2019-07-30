BREAKING: Crash closes Interstate 65 in Hart County

0 Shares

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – A multi-vehicle crash has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Hart County.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say the accident is near the Munfordville exit. A mandatory detour has begun and is set up at exit 71 to Bonnieville. The detour continues south on US 31W and rejoins Interstate 65 at the exit 65 interchange in Munfordville.

Officials say the accident will take several hours to clear. Motorists are urged to exit the interstate in advance of the mandatory detour.