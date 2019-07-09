BREAKING: Hart County officials searching for escaped inmate

0 Shares

Kentucky State Police say they’re looking for an escaped inmate in Hart County. According to a press release, the inmate walked away from a work detail earlier today.

According to jail staff, 28-year-old Cody D. Dubree gained access to a beige 1986 Nissan Pickup truck before he left a property near 100 Bluegrass Ave. in Hart County.

Cody Dubree is a white male, approximately 180 pounds and 5 foot 9 inches tall. Dubree has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat. He was last seen driving the stolen truck with Kentucky license plate 077VHG.

If anyone knows Dubree’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kentucky State Police at (270) 782-2010.