BREAKING: Juvenile found in Barren County

Police say the juvenile has been found safe as of 6:20 p.m.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

GLASGOW, Ky. – A 14-year-old girl is missing.

Police say Miracle Delaney left Spectrum Care Academy today around 2:30 p.m. Spectrum Care Academy is in the North Jackson Highway area of Barren County. Delaney is 5'2 and weighs approximately 125 pounds. Authorities say she was wearing a light blue shirt with polka dots when she was last seen. She was also wearing a floral skirt and leggings.

Police are actively searching for Delaney and say if you have any information to call the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 651- 2771 or the Barren-Metcalfe 911 Communications Center at (270) 651-5151.

No further information is available.