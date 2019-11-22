BREAKING: Rural King evacuated, possible chemical leak

0 Shares

Rural King in Glasgow has been temporarily evacuated.

Glasgow Police Public Information Officer Terry Flatt tells WCLU News the store has been evacuated due to “possibly a chemical leak of some sort.” The area has been roped off and is being monitored by first responders.

A caller advised WCLU News that the store announced over its intercom that it was evacuating all customers from the store. Another eye witness tells WCLU News scanner traffic indicated several people reported they were “dizzy” and “not feeling well.” Others were “complaining of dizziness” and “sore throat” as well as “difficulty breathing,” according to @BCScannerKY Twitter page. The page also tells WCLU News scanner traffic indicates 17 people are being sent to the hospital for treatment.

First responders are on scene.

Related