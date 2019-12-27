0 Shares

Brenda F. Mack, 69, passed away, Wednesday, December 25, 2109 at the Glenview Health and Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late Charles Robertson and Jean Mack and the daughter of the late William and Mary Ferguson Coomer.

She is survived by one son: Charles (Michelle) Robertson; one daughter: April (William) Byrd; one granddaughter: Lindsey Byrd; one sister: Katherine Taylor; one niece: Margie Eatman; one nephew: David Coomer; two great-nieces: Cassandra Shaw and Christina Bowles; one great nephew: Charles Bowles; best friend: Earlene Jordan.

Besides her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by three brothers: George Coomer, Clifton Coomer and Roger Coomer; three sisters; Alice Fields, Betty Crow and Minnie Rose Coomer.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 am Saturday until time for services.

