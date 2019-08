0 Shares

Mrs. Brenda Farmer, 58, of Cave City, KY died on August 12, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Farmer was a native of Zanesville, OH and the daughter of the late Ed and Nola Poulton.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Farmer of Cave City, KY; daughters Jenny Rainer, Renee Luke, Terry Dawn Luke and Shannon Farmer; sons Jason Luke, Eric Luke and Robert Farmer, Jr.

Cremation was chosen by the family. Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.