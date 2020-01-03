0 Shares

Brenda Joyce Melton, 76, Glasgow, passed away Friday, January 03, 2020, at the NHC Health Care Center. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Virgil and Mary Woods Coulter. She was a homemaker and a member of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include her husband James E. Melton; two daughters: Melinda Mayhew (John) of Glasgow and Susan Clark (Ray Brown) of Edmonton; two sons: Anthony Melton (Samantha) of Bon Ayr and Danny Melton (Flo) of Florida; one sister, Mary Key; two brothers: Dennis Coulter (Anna) and Paul Coulter (Paulette); 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Union #1 Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 am Monday at the funeral home.

