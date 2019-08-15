0 Shares

Brenda Joyce Page, 51, of Tompkinsville, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Monroe County Medical Center.

Brenda was born on September 9, 1967, a daughter of Willie Capps, of Tompkinsville, and the late Barbara Capps. Brenda was raised by Melvin and Gaye Dyer, who precedes her in death.

She was married to Billy Page, who survives, of Tompkinsville.

She worked at various garment factories. She was a member of Red Hill Holiness Church.

Other than her husband and father, she is survived by a son, Joshua Savage, of Indiana; a daughter, Monica Savage, of Edmonton, KY; two grandchildren, Conner Savage and Damien Poynter; sisters, Wanda Cawthorn and Connie Jackson, of Tompkinsville, KY; brothers, Norman, Thomas, Ricky, Michael, Larry, and Lonnie Capps, of Tompkinsville, KY, and Kevin Capps of Jackson County, TN.

She is also preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Capps.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, with Veronica Watson officiating.

Visitation is Saturday, 10:00 A.M. until service time at 3:00 P.M.

Burial is in Mud Lick Cemetery