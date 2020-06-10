0 Shares

Brenda Louise Jones, age 68, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence in Glasgow, KY.

She was the daughter of the late Delmer McKinney and the late Mary Virginia McKinney. She was also preceded in death by her husband Jackie Jones; 3 sisters, Gail Philpott, Caffey Hughes, Sandy Daniel; and a brother Delmer “Buck” Mckinney Jr.

She was survived by three sisters, Linda Hughes, Glasgow, KY, Vickie O’Neal, Bowling Green, KY, Sheila McKinney, Hodgenville, KY; three brothers, Robert McKinney (Rosemary), Bowling Green, KY, Gordon McKinney (Judy), Elizabethtown, KY, Danny McKinney, Hardyville, KY; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 10:00 AM-1:00 PM CT Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Interment will be at Cosby Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.

Related