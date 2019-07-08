0 Shares

Brenda Marr, age 74 of Munfordville, KY, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield, KY. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Devalera Dye. She was of the Baptist faith and a retired seamstress.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Renee Bedell (Benjamin) of Vine Grove, KY; her son, Rocky Lee Marr of Munfordville, KY; two brothers, Michael “Sonny” Dye (Joyce) of Horse Cave, KY, and Steven Allen Dye of Munfordville, KY; and five step grandchildren, Marc, Victoria, Roman, Madyson, and Diego Bedell.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, on Monday, July 8, 2019, and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, with Bro. Paul Hines officiating. Interment will follow at Priceville Cemetery.