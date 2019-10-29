0 Shares

Brenda Nell Turner Trivett, 61, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, October 28th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Brenda was born in Tompkinsville, KY on November 26, 1957, a daughter of the late Cloteel (Copas) and Addis J. Turner. On July 27, 1978, she married Gary Trivett in Barren County, KY. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Gary Trivett, of Tompkinsville, KY; a daughter, Bessie Wood, and husband, Larry, of Lucas, KY; two sons Brian Trivett, of Tompkinsville, KY; Matthew Trivett, and wife, Ashley, of Tompkinsville, KY; three grandchildren, Madison, Taylor, and Logan Trivett.

Brenda is also survived by a sister, Linda Carter, of Tompkinsville, KY; a brother, Steve Turner, and wife, Nora, of Red Boiling Springs, TN.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 30th, with Bro. Doug Copas officiating. Visitation is Tuesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in White Cemetery.