Brenda Nell Turner Trivett
Brenda Nell Turner Trivett, 61, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, October 28th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Brenda was born in Tompkinsville, KY on November 26, 1957, a daughter of the late Cloteel (Copas) and Addis J. Turner. On July 27, 1978, she married Gary Trivett in Barren County, KY. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Gary Trivett, of Tompkinsville, KY; a daughter, Bessie Wood, and husband, Larry, of Lucas, KY; two sons Brian Trivett, of Tompkinsville, KY; Matthew Trivett, and wife, Ashley, of Tompkinsville, KY; three grandchildren, Madison, Taylor, and Logan Trivett.
Brenda is also survived by a sister, Linda Carter, of Tompkinsville, KY; a brother, Steve Turner, and wife, Nora, of Red Boiling Springs, TN.
Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 30th, with Bro. Doug Copas officiating. Visitation is Tuesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in White Cemetery.